Cathy “Mommyma” Saxon
Funeral services for Cathy “Mommyma” Saxon, 76, of Corrigan, will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan with Phil Corbett and Charlie Hodge officiating. Interment will follow at Union Springs Cemetery.
Mrs. Saxon was born July 28, 1944 in Corrigan, Texas, to Oscar Bell and Ollie Clark Bell, and died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Saxon married her husband Billy Saxon on January 6, 1962. She was baptized in 1984 at the First Baptist Church in Corrigan and later in life was a member of Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church, where she had a great relationship with her pastor, Lesly Wilkinson. She loved quilting, painting, and refurbishing old furniture. Mrs. Saxon loved being outdoors and spending time with her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved to travel with her sisters and friends, and they called themselves “The Roadrunners”. Mrs. Saxon was always happy and willing to help others.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dwana and James Nowak of Lufkin; granddaughters, Amy Howard and husband Brent, Brittany Barrett and husband Riley, and Caitlin Howell and husband Mitch; grandsons, Alex Nowak and Robert McAdams; great grandchildren, Emily Howard, Brantley Barrett, Adaley Barrett, Haley Howell, and baby Luke due in February 2021; sisters, Tracy Mae Sanford of Hudson, Merlene Sanford of Huntington, and Shirley Thomas of Corrigan; sister-in-law, Eva Lee Bell of Corrigan; along numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Saxon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Saxon; daughter, Debbie McAdams; brothers, Raymond “Buck” Bell, Revis Bell, Cecil Bell, James “Snookes” Bell, Robert Gossett, and Oscar “Buddy” Bell; and sisters, Margie Lee Sanford, Dorothy Chandler, and Earlene Shirley.
Pallbearers will be Robert McAdams, Alex Nowak, Riley Barrett, Mitch Howell, Brent Howard, and Gary Currie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brantley Barrett, Bo Bell, Christopher Sanders, Jason Lawson, and Thomas Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradly Currie Memorial Scholarship, Corrigan State Bank, 300 N. Home St., Corrigan, TX 75939.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
