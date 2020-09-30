Tamberly “Tami” Adams
Tamberly “Tami” Adams, 42, of Lufkin, was born December 12, 1977 in Lufkin, Texas, to Robert Randall Adams and Martha J. (Glover) Adams, and died Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Adams enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked making people laugh and was an all-around good person.
Ms. Adams is survived by her daughter and husband, Mackenzie and Colby Ayers of White Oak, TX; daughter, Trinity Winters of Lufkin; daughter, Brooklyn Winters of White Oak, TX; parents, Randy and Martha Adams of Lufkin; boyfriend, Terry McMurry of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Brandon Harris of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Kelsee Harris, Branson Harris, and Kaylee Harris, all of Lufkin; along with aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her two infant brothers.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
