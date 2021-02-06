Jimmie C. Hudson
Private graveside services for Jimmie C. Hudson, 92, of Lufkin, will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hudson was born September 30, 1928 in Clarksville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Katherine L. (James) and Clyde C. Herring. She passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Hudson was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the Army life. She enjoyed shopping and traveling. She loved the Lord and watched tele-evangelists on TV all day long. Mrs. Hudson was a member of Trinity Church in Palestine.
Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Chumley and husband Ronald and Sharon Carrington, all of Lufkin; son, James Hudson and wife Gayla of Palestine; grandchildren, Analisha, Christi, Stephen, Alison, Angela, Cinda, Jared and Jennifer; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lee Hudson; sister, Betty Ann Cook; and brother, Clyde C. Herring, Jr.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.