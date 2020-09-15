Jerry Ann Nerren, 72, of Lufkin, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. A “Celebration of Life” gathering for Mrs. Nerren will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the residence of her sister, Kay Cox, in San Augustine. She was preceded in death by her husband James Kenneth Nerren, father and mother Jack and Jeraldine Burrous, grandson Christopher Herring and her loving aunts, Juanita Hines, Heloise Martin and Judy Baker. Survivors include her grandchildren, Dusty Herring, Josh Herring, Tristan Nerren, Hailey Glover Herring, Jessica Stephens and Whitney Scroggins; daughter and son-in-law Toni and Randy Herring of Lufkin, son and daughter-in-law James M. “Jim” Nerren and Joan Nerren of Pollok, sisters Linda Kay Cox of San Augustine, Carolyn Burrous of Nacogdoches, brother Billy Jack Burrous of Guam, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nerren was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1966. She enjoyed reading, fishing, camping and knitting, and loved her grandbabies dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Service, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA, 01202, in memory of James Kenneth Nerren. Mrs. Nerren wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to be laid to rest with her husband at a later date.
