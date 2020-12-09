Funeral services for Aubra Gene Wallace, 83, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Trekell and John Harper officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wallace was born March 31, 1937 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Melissa Elizabeth (Parish) and John William Wallace, and died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Wallace had resided in Rocky Hill most of his life and in Lufkin for more than 20 years. He worked in Maintenance at Borden Chemical retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Rocky Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Annie Wallace of Lufkin; son, Roy Wallace and wife Corina of Germany; daughters, Christie Adams of Lufkin, Carrie Lane and husband James of Huntington; stepson, Silas Jackson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Philip Wallace, Lukas Wallace, Levi Wallace, Hunter Lane, Aidan Adams, Lane Adams, Tori Blackwell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
Pallbearers will be Carey Wesley, Dustin Cheatam, Levi Wallace, Hunter Lane, James Lane, Robert Pope, and Rodney Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers will be James E. Loggins, John Harper, and Thomas Wallace.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
