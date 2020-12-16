George Lyndale Grimes
Funeral services for George Lyndale Grimes, 79, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ronnie Frankens officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.
Mr. Grimes was born August 3, 1941 in the Saron Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Merl (Havard) and Lyndale Grimes, and died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Grimes was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He had owned and operated various enterprises and businesses, last of which was East Texas Knives, Tires and Wheels. Mr. Grimes was known for his Christmas light display every year. He was an avid racer, and quite a prankster. Mr. Grimes was a member of the Houston Gun Club Association, Dallas Arms Association, National Rifle Association, and a member of Saron United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jo (Jones) Grimes of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Lorenda (Grimes) and Danny Nettles of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Josh and Calynn Mullins of Weatherford and Megan and Colton Cramer of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Tanner Mullins, Tinley Mullins, Kami Walton and Kyson Cramer; brother and sister-in-law, Tony D. and Evelyn Grimes of Lufkin; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Janice Merlene Grimes; and best friends, Lynn George and Jake Holland.
Pallbearers will be Steve Holland, Spencer Gilbreath, Irvin Engelbrecht, Larry Armstrong, Richard Lopez, and Howard Daniels.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Williams, John Zeagler, Robert Beavers, Doug Weeks, and Kellon Harris.
George’s family would like to express our greatest thanks to Amanda Allen with Heart to Heart Hospice for all her dedication, care and support. We would also like to thank his caregiver Rhonda Evett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.