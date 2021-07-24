Evelyn Smith
Tuesday, July 20th 2021, Evelyn Smith passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93.
Born in Lufkin in 1927 to the late Charlie and Lucile Loftin, her early life during the Great Depression taught her the value of family and friends whom she cherished throughout her life. Married to Lee Smith in 1947 they spent their time in various jobs in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado before settling back where it all began in East Texas in 1980 when Lee retired from Union Carbide Corporation. Evelyn worked as an accountant before becoming a full time homemaker.
During their years together they raised 2 boys, Jim and Tom, in the small town of Uravan, Colorado. She enjoyed small social gatherings, so she invited a few friends over to her home one year for an Independence Day celebration. Well, word got out about the shindig at the Smiths and people all over town started mentioning the party and asking what they could bring. Next thing you know, her small party turned into a town gathering with the majority of people of Uravan all coming over to join the fun and games. It was the best Independence Day celebration I remember in our little village.
Evelyn was employed in 1980 by Hudson ISD in Food Services for 8 years before retiring in 1988. She volunteered at the Salvation Army in Lufkin and served as a member of their Ladies Home League in Lufkin. She also joined Keltys First Baptist Church where she enjoyed the company of fellow Christians especially on Senior day, where she helped everyone learn Rummi-Kub, one of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by her sons Jim and Tom, daughter in law Becky, her sister Frankie (Larry) Karrh, 4 grandchildren, Jessica (BJ) Scholfield, Tim (Anne) Smith, Jack (Katie) Smith and Skyler Smith, and 4 great grandchildren, Collin, Rowan, Jackson and Scarlet as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She now joins her husband Lee, parents Charlie and Lucile, brothers Winford and Gene and sister in law Jean, sisters Kathleen, Sue Francis, Charlene and Tomma and brother in law Fate in passing.
Services are July 27th 2021 at 10:00am at Keltys First Baptist Church, Lufkin Texas.
