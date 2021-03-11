Doris Woodard Carroll
Memorial services for Doris Woodard Carroll, 83, of Pollok, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mrs. Carroll was born Nov. 25, 1937, in Alvarado, and died March 5, 2021, at Huntington Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Vernon “Skeeter” Dixon
Services for Vernon “Skeeter” Dixon, 67, of Broaddus, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Runnels Cemetery. He was born Aug. 7, 1953, in Silsbee and died March 9, 2021, in Lufkin.
Jerry Hutson Jr.
Services for Jerry Hutson Jr., 61, of Bronson, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 12:30-1 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Mary’s House of Refuge in Bronson. He was born April 23, 1959, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and died March 9, 2021 in Jasper.
Tympany (Loggins) Mileger
Services for Tympany (Loggins) Mileger, 29, of Fort Worth will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. She was born Sept. 16, 1991, Whitefish, Montana, and died Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth.
