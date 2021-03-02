Graveside services for Viress (McDuffie) Kee Helton, 86 of Diboll will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Steve Cowart officiating.
Viress was born September 11, 1934 in the Beulah Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Rayburn and Estelle (Grimes) McDuffie. She passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Viress was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age at Prairie Grove Baptist Church and was baptized in Stovall Creek.
Viress worked for Perco for 9 years and Temple Inland for 18 years.
Viress loved spending time with her family. She loved to cook for them and did so regularly. She enjoyed attending local gospel music events and hosted some of those events in her home.
She is survived by her children, Donnie Kee and wife Darlene, Patricia Henderson, and Jimmy Kee and Pam Kee, all of Diboll; grandchildren, Melanie Tieperman of Centerville, Brandi Wheaton of Huntsville, Kris Henderson of Hemphill, Kari Saleh of Houston, Jon Henderson of Woodville, and Jimmy Kee, Jr. of Austin; 15 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Rolston and Dixie McDuffie; special friends, Hollis Mott, Sherry Karnes and David Karnes, all of Diboll.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Farrell Monroe “Junior” Kee and Junior Helton; and son-in-law, Herman Henderson, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Trinity Baptist Church, 1641 FM 325, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.