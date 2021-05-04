Funeral services for Jimmy Ingolf Casper, 73, of Hudson will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Kent Henson officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chester.
Jimmy Ingolf Casper, born January 4, 1948 in Houston, Texas to the late James Casper and Margie (Mitchum) Casper, passed away in Lufkin, Texas Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Jim’s life was one subsumed by his love for his family and God. He loved all with a passion and depth that surpassed that of most, leaving behind a legacy as the best husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend that one could hope to have.
He honorably served his country in Korea in the U.S. Army before going on to serve his communities as a police officer in 1971. After many faithful years of service, Jim retired from Angelina County as Chief Deputy in January of 2012.
After his retirement, Jim was able to devote more free time to the hobbies he loved the most. This included telling ghost stories to the little ones, road tripping to historical battlefields or the sandy beaches of Florida, riding his Harley alongside the other Blue Knights, and furthering his vast knowledge in history, genealogy, and firearms.
Jim is survived by his wife, Louise Casper of Hudson; children, Carrie “Angel” Casper of Hudson, Jimmy and Shannon Casper of Lufkin, William David and Annalisa Casper of Corrigan, Will and Betty Waldrep of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Brandon and Kristina Waldrep of Crockett, Amanda “Snicklefritz” Waldrep of Lufkin, Michael Hebert of Hudson, Shaun and Heather Hebert of Hudson; grandchildren, Marty and Katie Spies, Justin and Autumn Spies, Dylan and Jenna Casper, Jimmy “LJ” Casper, Taran Griffin, Noah and Chrissy Cole, Jessie Waldrep, Ty and MacKenzie Griffin, Christian Casper, Andrew Casper, Kira Griffin, Avery Casper, Shelby Waldrep, Cecilia Phillips, Johnny Waldrep, and Lilith-Ann Phillips; great- grandchildren, Kassidy Labrozzi, Kolton Labrozzi, Maci Spies, Madi Spies, Easton Spies, and Parker Spies; brother, William Ray Casper of Hudson; brother-in-law and wife, Joe and Marsha May of Joplin, Missouri; sister-in-law, Annette May of Lufkin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Aside from his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Anderson; brother, Jerry Casper; and cousin, Pat Casey.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.