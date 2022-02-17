Drew Jones
Funeral services for Drew Jones, 30, of Corrigan will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Corrigan with Brother Buster Grigg and Pastor Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
(Christopher) Drew Jones was excitedly welcomed into this world by his parents and a hallway full of family and friends cheering the arrival with — “It’s a Boy!” — on June 18, 1991, in Beaumont, Texas. Drew completed his earthly journey in much the same way, surrounded by some of his closest family and friends Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Lufkin, Texas.
It is important to note Drew was a social guy. He had a knack for dealing with most anyone. Small children, the elderly. He could and would communicate and make time for anyone. It has been said that he was positive and genuine. Drew was proud to be a Registered Organ Donor and was a member of the Corrigan Masonic Lodge #1103 A.F. & A. M, and a member of First Baptist Church Corrigan.
Drew resided in Corrigan during his entire young life, between the banks of Bear Creek and Piney Creek. A trusty Beagle always by his side. He attended CCISD through Grade 5, then transferring to St. Cyprian’s and later Hudson ISD (Class of 2009) to complete his public school studies. At the age of 16 Drew gained summer employment in a local hardware store. He continued working during high school with Brookshire Brothers in Diboll. After graduation he began courses at Angelina College with the intent to pursue the study of Criminal Justice, while also working at Home Depot. For a short time this led him to Texas A&M-Texarkana for studies and a transfer to the Texarkana Home Depot. Upon returning to the Lufkin area, he joined Loving Toyota Dealership.
Eventually it seems he found a calling in Sales and Distribution for Eagle Distributing in Texarkana. He found his niche as a husband and father. As a family, he and Caitlin faithfully attended Heritage Church; their church home. He once again began to pursue the Criminal Justice dream and earned his Associate’s degree. Literally one day prior to his scheduled interview for a position with the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, he fell seriously ill; ultimately, Drew was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Upon receipt of the cancer diagnosis, he accepted the diagnosis, remained positive, yet realistic, pursuing treatment for 18 months. “There is always someone worse off than you...and you don’t have to look far to find them.
While technically Drew may not have been born into a large family, or particularly close family, there was never a time in his life that he didn’t belong to such in one way or another. From the moment he drew his first breath, to the moment of his last. As an only child he found perhaps he had the best of both worlds.
It is the people in your life that inspire you to be better and truly care about what happens to you. “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!” Psalm 133:1.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Mckinley Jones and Reagan Jones, both of Texarkana; parents, Kelly and Roger Shadix of Corrigan; grandparents, Margaret Smith of Corrigan, Regilda Shadix of Livingston, Jack Shadix of Centerville; aunts and uncles, Kris and Stevie Willson, Will and Lisa Powell, all of Corrigan, Bill and Jenny Cochran, Guy and Kim Gregory, all of Frisco, Kevin and Becki Jones of Lufkin; Billy and Marnie Jones of Starks, Louisiana, Jay and Teresa Kimmons of Orange; brothers/best friends, Owen Locke, Carter Locke, William Gibbs, all of Lufkin, Mark Hutto of Fort Worth, anyone from B & B Motor Co. or Burris Farm and Home, Corrigan; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends of multiple generations and locals.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie and Nelda Smith.
Pallbearers will be Owen Locke, Carter Locke, Mark Hutto, William Gibbs, Ryan Burris, and Stevie Willson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org/ways-to-donate or Union Springs Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 475, Corrigan, Texas 75939.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at First Baptist Church Corrigan.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
