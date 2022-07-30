Graveside services for Marian (Newman) Moore, 95, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Garrison, Texas. Marian died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Lufkin.
Marian was born June 18, 1927, on her family’s farm near Garrison, Texas, to parents, Ora T. Newman and Pearl Parrott Newman. Marian grew up on the farm until 1937 when her family moved to Garrison to be near her father’s work after he became employed by the Acme Brick Company in Garrison. Marian attended the public school system and graduated from Garrison High School in 1945. Marian professed faith in the God of the Bible and was baptized into the Church as a young adult.
In high school, Marian was a star pitcher on the girls’ softball team and was recruited in 1945 to join a travelling league. After graduating from high school, Marian was asked to accept the position of Secretary for the City of Garrison, being responsible for the accounts and records for the city services and taxes. She remained in that position until 1950 when she became a full time homemaker.
Marian was married to Deason Moore of Garrison on March 7, 1947. Two children were born to them; a daughter, Dianne in 1950, and a son, Deas in 1953. Deason and Marian made their home in Garrison until moving to Buna, Texas, in 1952 when Deason accepted employment to teach agriculture and shop in the public school system in Buna. After her children left home, Marian accepted employment as a teacher’s aide in the Buna Elementary School and worked in that position for 19 years until retiring in 1991. Marian and Deason remained in Buna until moving to the PineCrest Retirement Community in Lufkin in 2015.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Dianne Croom and husband Doug Croom of Lufkin; son, Deas Moore and wife Ginger Moore of Garrison; grandson, Michael Croom of Alexandria, Virginia; granddaughters, Marsha Croom Mitchell of Katy, Texas, Laura Moore Whipps and husband Bart Whipps of Magnolia, Arkansas; great-grandsons, Jackson Mitchell and Jameson Mitchell, both of Katy; sister, Mildred Newman Stoddard and husband Al Stoddard of Huntington, Texas; sister-in-law, Martha Nell Newman of Shreveport, Louisiana, and numerous other relatives.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years; granddaughter, Mary Moore Harris; sister, Gladys Newman Hartt; brother, James Newman; and brother, Crosby Newman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Linda Deason, 512 N. FM 95, Garrison, Texas 75946.
