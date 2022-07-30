Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Marian (Newman) Moore, 95, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Garrison, Texas. Marian died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Lufkin.

Marian was born June 18, 1927, on her family’s farm near Garrison, Texas, to parents, Ora T. Newman and Pearl Parrott Newman. Marian grew up on the farm until 1937 when her family moved to Garrison to be near her father’s work after he became employed by the Acme Brick Company in Garrison. Marian attended the public school system and graduated from Garrison High School in 1945. Marian professed faith in the God of the Bible and was baptized into the Church as a young adult.