Rae-Leane Fulford Pogue of Kingwood went to be with The Lord on January 1, 2021. Rae-Leane was born on May 1, 1968 in St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada. Rae-Leane is survived by husband, Jackie Ray (JR), daughter Paytin, son, Brendan all of Kingwood, father and mother Norm and Patricia Fulford and sister Rae-Anne also of Lufkin, and many more family members in the US and Canada. Rae-Leane was preceded in death by brother Norman Fulford, Jr. and sister Rhonda-Lea Ellender. Rae-Leane’s Memorial Service was held January 12, 2021 at New Caney Family Worship Center in New Caney.