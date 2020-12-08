Graveside services for Travis Matlock, 88, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Isabel Chapel Cemetery in Nacogdoches County with Arnold Smith officiating.
Mr. Matlock was born January 16, 1932 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Novel Washington Matlock and Edna Ruth (Corter) Matlock, and died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Matlock was a member of Union Springs Baptist Church for 30 years. He was a song writer and poet. Mr. Matlock was a great singer and could really pick a guitar. He had a good business sense and was a loving husband.
Mr. Matlock is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nira Matlock of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tony Smallridge of Lufkin; daughter, Amber Ruth Matlock of Lufkin; son-in-law, Clinton Dudley of Lufkin; granddaughter, Melanie Gregory; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Faye Matlock of Nacogdoches; cousin, Edwin Matlock; along with numerous friends, other relatives, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley Matlock; and daughter, Laura Matlock.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
