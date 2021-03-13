Doris Woodard Carroll
Memorial services for Doris Woodard Carroll, 83, of Pollok will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Barth officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carroll was born November 25, 1937 in Alvarado, Texas to the late Velma (Owens) and Roy Lance Woodard, and died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Huntington Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Carroll retired from First Bank & Trust following more than 20 years employment. She loved painting and taking trips to Colorado, but her first loves were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Carroll was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Roy Weathers and Luran and Don Pittmon, Sr., all of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Chris and Melissa Weathers, Stacey and Mike Green, and Donald, Jr. and Karen Pittmon, all of Pollok; great-grandchildren, Briana, Kaitlyn, Kason, Skiela, Cadence, Justin, and Justina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Winston and Sandy Woodard of Lumberton and Dwight and Cindy Woodard of Broaddus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Martin of League City, Archie and Pam Carroll of Montrose, Colorado, and Melba Carter of Tyler; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, T. Leon Carroll in 2019; sisters, Geraldine Thompson and Barbara Herrick; and sisters-in-law, Willie Martin and Pearl Marlin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Pittmon, Jr., Chris Weathers, Ricky Weathers, Bud Weathers, Mike Green, and Charles Martin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.