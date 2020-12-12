Jenice Molandes
Services for Jenice Molandes, 82, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Procella Cemetery.
Mrs. Molandes was born June 13, 1938 in Center, Texas, the daughter of the late Mary Ellison and Travis Burgay. She passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in a Louisiana hospital.
Mrs. Molandes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard and growing roses. She also enjoyed reading, fishing, playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Molandes Lilley of Lufkin and Kimberly Slaten and spouse Darina of Shreveport; grandchildren, Morgan Lilley and Travis Lilley, both of Lufkin; great-grandchild, Kinsey Stanush of Lufkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Molandes was preceded in death by her husband, Orvell J. Molandes; sons, Thomas Paul, William Ray and Tommy Gene Molandes; and son-in-law, Walter Lilley.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time on Monday evening at the funeral home.
