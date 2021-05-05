Kathryn Harris
Memorial services for Kathryn Harris, 81, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harris was born November 23, 1939 in Houston, Texas, and died Monday, May 3, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Harris enjoyed reading, playing solitaire, swimming, and vacations, especially to Branson, Missouri. She visited there twice a year. She loved her church, Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray Harris of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Lesa Kay and Stephen Harris of Arlington, Gaylyn and Cary Kirby, D’Ann and Mike Waller, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Benjamin Harris, Andrew Kirby and wife Megan, John David Kirby, Will Kirby, and Kathryn Makenzie Waller; great-grandchildren, Baylee Kirby and Rowen Kirby; her dog, Lucy; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kate (Stewart) Walker
Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1615 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
