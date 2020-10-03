Jerry Mitchell Clark
Services for Jerry Mitchell Clark, 74, of Diboll, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in the First United Pentecostal Church, with Pastor Joe Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Jerry was born March 26, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Fannie Mae (Hollis) and Wilson Clark. He passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
Jerry was a loving husband and brother. He was a faithful member of First United Pentecostal Church of Lufkin. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Diboll and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Clark of Diboll; sister, Mary Cobb of Diboll; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Jean Weese; and brother, Kenneth Ray Clark.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
