Ay'leen Rose VenegasGraveside services for Ay'leen Rose Venegas, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Largent Cemetery. Ay'leen was born and died Feb. 27, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
