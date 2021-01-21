Herbert Randall “Randy” Worthen, III was born October 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas to Norma June (Workman) and Herbert Randall Worthen, and died Monday, January 18, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He attended Garland High School and resided in Alto after the family moved from Garland in 1985. Randy worked for the City of Lufkin as a Light Equipment Operator in the Streets Department. If you live in Lufkin you probably saw him on that Green buggy spraying the curbs. He was a hard worker and took pride in everything he did. He had many talents and enjoyed making crafts in his spare time. He will be truly missed by his family the lives he touched.
Survivors include his Mother, Norma Worthen of Alto; son and daughter-in-law David and Adriana Worthen of Dallas; sister and brother-in-law Pam and Roy Henson of Wylie; brother and sister-in-law Terry and Jo Taliaferro of Hudson; sister and brother-in-law Allison and J. Frank Lamb of Centralia; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his father; Herbert Randall Worthen; and niece Erica Henson.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Harbor Hospice.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Friday at the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. No visitation is planned.
Online Obituary and condolences posted at allenfuneralservice.com
