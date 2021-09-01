Pastor Elton Loroy Foster
June 21, 1966 — August 27, 2021
A Life Well Lived
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants”. — Psalm 116:15.
“Those who walk uprightly enter into peace: they find rest as they lie in death.” — Isaiah 57:2
A Celebration of Life for Pastor Elton Loroy Foster, 55, of Lufkin was held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Eastview United Pentecostal Church with Reverend W.R. Ricks officiating. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Elton Loroy Foster departed earth in transition to his eternal heavenly home Friday, August 27, 2021.
Elton was born June 21, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas to Horace Jake Goodly and Prinzola Levias (Clark) Ward.
On April 18, 1992, Elton joined in holy matrimony with his beloved wife of 29 years, Kathy Bennett Foster. To their union, two daughters, Olivia Charlene and Britney Monique Foster; and grandson, Jeremiah LaRod Swint were born.
Elton attended Diboll ISD, was a 1985 Graduate of Diboll High School and a 2012 graduate of Mt. Beulah Institute of Seminary. Over the course of his life, Elton worked and retired from Temple Inland, was a Chaplain with Hospice in the Pines, and was employed by Brookshire Brothers for 28 years until his demise.
Elton joined The Church By Christ Jesus under the Leadership of Bishop Leroy Shankle, Sr., D.D. where he was ordained as a minister and later, an elder. Elton served in numerous local and district leadership positions for many years prior to being elevated to Pastor of The Church By Christ Jesus, Groveton campus where he served for five years.
Elton then served Keltys First Baptist Church of Lufkin, Texas evangelical ministry under the leadership of Brother Jerry Browning and Brother Mark Livingston, receiving his evangelical certificate from Evangelist Explosion International. Elton later transitioned to Clawson Assembly of God of Pollok, Texas where he served under the leadership of Pastor Kevin Poage.
In 2007, Elton joined First Missionary Baptist Church of Lufkin under the leadership of Pastor W.R. Ricks. From then until death, Elton served as Pastor of the New Center Prospect Missionary Baptist Church of Pollok, Texas. Pastor Foster also served as Vice President of Christian Education in the East Texas #2 District for several years.
Elton was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, pastor, mentor and friend to many. From the beginning until the end of his Christian journey, Elton was enthusiastic about sharing the gospel with strong conviction and a desire to draw everyone he encountered to Christ. He possessed great joy and pride in loving on and spoiling his wife, daughters and grandson. He enjoyed spending time proclaiming, expounding on and studying the Word of God, counseling and mentoring others, traveling with his wife Kathy, and riding his motorcycle. His genuine smile greeted everyone he encountered.
He leaves to cherish lovely memories his wife of 29 years, Kathy Bennett Foster; their daughters, Olivia Charlene and Britney Monique Foster; grandson, Jeremiah L. Swint; mother, Prinzola Ward, siblings, Lisa Levias, John Foster, Lamona Colman, Theotis Foster and wife Tamika, LaDonna Canada, Rachel Hamilton and husband Eric, and Jessica Figero; uncles, Archie Levias and wife Lisa, Clifford Levias and wife Janice; aunts, Vanessa Chumbly and husband Kerry; his mother-in-love, Katie Bennett; brothers-in-love and sisters-in-love; Michael, Shekeitha and husband Thomas, Latunia, Angela, and Jason Bennett, Justin Mitchell and wife Marjorie; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Goodly; stepfather, Glen Ward Sr.; grandparents, W.G. and Charlene Levias, Theodore and Elizabeth Goodly, and grandson, Messiah Swint.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Guillory, Werlin Guillory, Edd Sidney, Sam Childress, Kendrell Peden, Vicente Trimble, Jeremy Loyd, and Jordan Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Levias, Jonathan Levias, Derrick Levias, Marco Patton, John Barefield, Sr., Reginald Shankle, Sr., Cedric Jackson, Robert Owens, Quentin Deason, Ronnie Curry, Jacob Haden, Reece Hubbard, Desmond Charlton, Geno Collins, J.J. Logging, Jason Bennett, James Bennett, Jr., Arlington Nunn, Randy Horn, Charles Bennett, Jr., James Benton, Kenyon Scott, Clarence Owens, Jerry Dixon, Sr., and Bill Frizzell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
