Funeral services for Carol Renee Broussard Martin, 58, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Timber Creek Church with Dr. Glen Byron and Reverend Mark Byron officiating. Interment will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at Midfield Cemetery in Midfield, Texas.
Mrs. Martin was born December 13, 1963 in Palacios, Texas, and went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family Friday, February 18, 2022 in Lufkin. She resided in Lufkin most of her life after graduating from Huntington High School. She loved cooking and traveling but being a Mom and Nana was her #1 joy. Mrs. Martin always lived life to the fullest and attended Timber Creek Church when able.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Martin of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Brandi and Rodney Durham of Huntington and Kristin and Colton Thacker of Lufkin; grandchildren, Devyn, Dylan, Haleigh, Lexi, Brandon, Lani, Alyson, Caroline, Henry, Paisley, and Ryker; parents, Sidney, Sr. and Rita (Byron) Broussard of Van Vleck; brother and sister-in-law, Sidney, Jr. and Jami Broussard of Palacios; sister and brother-in-law, Tyrena and Stephen Harvey of Van Vleck; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends; and her fur baby, Harlie Martin.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lionel Clayton and Clara Louise (Booker) Byron and Noah Joseph and Vernia (Richard) Broussard.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Timber Creek Church prior to the services.
