Gaylon P. Havard (Cowboy)
Funeral services for Gaylon P. Havard (Cowboy), 73, of Colmesneil will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ with Brother Cary Modisett, Brother Jim Scosa, and Brother W.M. Massey officiating. Interment will follow in the Colmesneil City Cemetery.
Gaylon, AKA “Cowboy” by some of his friends, was born December 17, 1946 to the late Essie Day Havard and Odis Havard, and passed from this life on October 7, 2020.
He lived in the Zavalla area for most of his young life and resided in Colmesneil for the past several years. He was an avid hunter, especially of hogs and loved to brag about his dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Havard of Colmesneil; daughters, Tamishea Contreras and husband Pierre of Bullard, Jessica Primm and husband John of Woodville; sons, Payton Havard of Quinlan, Anthony Yarbrough of Franklin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Lane River Havard, Tristen Shewmake, Landyn Evans, Skylar Primm; brother and wife, Burlin and Doris Havard of Lufkin; sister, Shirley Pyburn, of Lufkin; special friends, Donnie Puckett, Billy Patton, Steve Chalendar; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Boles; brother, Glen Havard; and the mother of his children, Donna Sue Havard.
Pallbearers will be Shayne Havard, Matt Maddox, Gary Parrish, John Primm, Jake Stulzenburg, and Dwayne Wankan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Harris, Kellon Harris, Don Pyburn, Stanley Pyburn, Ray Modisett, and Bobby Treadway.
Gaylon’s family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to Olive Branch Hospice and all our friends for their love and support.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
