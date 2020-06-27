W.C. “Dub” Allen
W.C. “Dub” Allen of Pollok, Texas went to be with his Lord Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born June 8, 1943 to Wesley Clifton Allen, Sr. and Francis Allen.
W.C., or “Dub” as he is affectionately known, was a graduate of Central High School in 1961. He served in the United States Army and worked many years at Champion Paper Mill before he retired. He was member of O’Quinn Baptist Church where he was involved in many activities including teaching Sunday School. Dub loved hunting and fishing and being a “Poppie” to his grandchildren. He had an amazing sense of humor and was always ready with a joke and a smile. Dub was a family man, and he loved his wife Barbara and his family with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
W.C. is survived by his wife, Barbara Allen; his three children, son, Robert Allen and wife Shiane; son, Mark Allen; daughter, Leigh Ann Dailey and husband Todd; grandchildren, Briann Allen, Krysta Allen, Haylee Neal, Braiden Allen, Kaleb Dailey, Kyle Dailey, and Kole Dailey; brother, Bobby Allen and wife Rebecca; sister, Ella Crump and husband Gerald; brother-in-law, James “Pat” Young and wife Verna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Allen, Sr. and Francis Allen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Dorothy Young; brother-in-law, Billy Young; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Betty Jones.
Private family services will be held.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
