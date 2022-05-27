Funeral services for Juanita Smith, 96, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael West officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born November 19, 1925 in Huntington, Texas to the late Mae Ella (Havard) and Robert Russell Renfro, and died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Smith had resided in Lufkin for more than 24 years. She was a seamstress and enjoyed crafts and interior decorating. Mrs. Smith loved wine, casinos, and dancing. She attended Trinity Baptist Church and Clawson Assembly of God.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard W. and Frances Loving of Conroe and Autry and Rosanne Loving of Trinity; stepdaughter, Jenny Meriwether of Houston; stepsons, Billy Smith and Paul Smith, both of Oregon; grandchildren, Dana Sparks, Clint Loving, Dean Loving, Chad Loving, Shane Loving, Megan Wade, Garrett Pierce, Jerry Scott, and Jeffery Scott; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister and brother-in-law, Jane Havard (Sally) and Jack McDaniel; nieces, Vicky, Angie, Tonya, and Jerri; and nephew, Royce Pate.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, T.L. Loving; second husband, George Smith; son, Travis Zane Loving; four brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Roy Wade, Sr., Roy Wade, Jr., Joe Russell, Keith Pigg, Wiley Wade, Steve Due, and Chad Loving.
The family would like to say a special thanks and appreciation to Heart to Heart Hospice and Dr. Sudheer Karnati and staff, especially his nurses Tanya and Tina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.