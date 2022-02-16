A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Josefina Huerta, 74, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Jose Marin officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Huerta was born July 3, 1947, in Bermejillo, Mapimi, Durango, Mexico, to Reyes Ramirez and Martina (Jimenez) Ramirez, and died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Huerta was of Catholic faith and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, listen to music, and a good cup of coffee. Mrs.
Huerta was an all around good, loving, and humble person.
She is survived by her husband, Florencio Huerta; son, Roberto Huerta; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Milton Stewart; son, Alfredo Huerta; daughter and son-in-law, Dora and Sergio Escobedo; daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Juan A. Acevedo; son, Daniel Huerta; and daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Marco Lopez; grandchildren, Cindy Alvarado, Juan Alvarado, Oscar Gamboa, Ismael Gamboa, Victoria Lopez, Ivan Acevedo, Eric Acevedo, Aaron Escobedo, Yaireth Escobedo, Jocellyn Huerta, Alfredo Huerta, Jr., Isaac Huerta, Amalia Perez, Sergio Huerta, Fabian Huerta, Mateo Huerta, Corina Huerta, Brianna Figueroa, Christian Lopez, and Joseph Lopez; along with numerous grandchildren.
Mrs. Huerta was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Juan Alvarado, Aaron Escobedo, Ivan Acevedo, Alfredo Huerta, Jr., Oscar Gamboa, Eric Acevedo, Ismael Gamboa, and Isaac Huerta.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
