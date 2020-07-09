Michael Brewer
Private services are planned for Michael Brewer of Lufkin. Mr. Brewer died July 6, 2020. A public visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary.
Sylvester Brown
Services for Sylvester Brown, 72, of Palestine will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Huntington Cemetery. Mr. Brown was born June 22, 1948, in Huntington and died July 4, 2020, in Tyler.
Roosevelt Mathis
Cremation service for Roosevelt Mathis, 75, of Lufkin, is under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Mathis was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Vivian, Louisiana, and died July 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
