Sam Cleveland Turner, of Lufkin, formerly of Groveton was born on August 2, 1942, to Sam Houston Turner and Mary Lillian (Nichols) Turner in Trinity, Texas and passed away peacefully to his eternal home in heaven on February 25, 2022, at the age of 79 years in Lufkin, Texas. Sam was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed birdwatching, cooking, especially barbecuing brisket. Being outside was one of his favorite things to do so that he could mow. Sam was a selfless man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He never met a stranger. Sam was a member of the Huntington Bass Club. Sam graduated from Groveton High school in 1960 where he played football all throughout his high school tenure. Sam is survived by his soulmate and best friend, Linda Dunn of Pollok; children: sons: Sam Rayford Turner and wife, Betty of Nacogdoches, Dwayne Turner and wife, Tina of Huntington; daughter: Tammy McCaa and husband, Darren of Wells; son: David Dunn and wife, Anjanette of Shelbyville; son: Michael Dunn of Pollok; grandchildren: Lauren Raye Turner of The Woodlands, Sam Carson Turner of The Woodlands, Braxton Wayne Turner of Montgomery, Macy Elizabeth Turner of College Station, Joseph Hennigan and wife, Shandi of Apple Springs, Jaycee Danyelle McCaa of Wells, Hayleigh Dunn of Shelbyville, Daylon Dunn and wife, Abbee of Hemphill, Delaney Dunn of Shelbyville, Cassidy Jean Wise of Clearlake, Lana Kathrine Wise of Clearlake; great grandchildren: James Devan Hennigan, William Trevor Hennigan, Addison Jo Hennigan, Allison Jean Lee, Kohpen Dunn; and A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, and friends also survive. Sam is preceded in death by his father, Sam Houston Turner, mother, Lillian Nichols Turner, two brothers, H.U. “Bulldog” Turner, and an infant son. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 2, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Groveton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lamar Denby officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Youth Program care of Highway Baptist Church of Huntington, TX. Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
