Ray Edward Bazzoon Jr. or “Buzz” as he was affectionately known, passed away in Tyler Texas on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. He was born June 27th, 1953 in Lufkin Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Mae Durham, his father Ray Bazzoon Sr., and his sister Delores Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Bazzoon, his daughter Jennifer Maxson, grandchildren Taylor Cunningham and Trever Maxson, great-grandchild Ryker Cunningham, his siblings Sherry Bazzoon, Nina Anderson, Nick Durham, and Jason Durham, and many nieces and nephews.
Buzz was known for his constant sense of humor, even in difficult times. He loved fishing, football, music, family, and all things associated with a good time and a laugh. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a good friend to many. For these reasons and many others, he will be greatly missed.
It was Buzz’s wish that there not be a memorial service for him because he felt like that would be a downer and that was NOT his thing. In the end, he was thankful for the assistance he received from hospice. So, instead of sending flowers in his memory, he would have appreciated donations to The Hospice of East Texas. Donations can be made online at www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/give/why-donate/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.