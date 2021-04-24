Janet Bowers Kennelly
Norma Janet Kennelly, 87, of Richmond, TX died on April 15, 2021. She was born to Drebon (Buddy) and Lorene Maberry Bowers on August 20, 1933 in Lufkin, TX. She received a watch from Redland School at her graduation for perfect attendance during her 12 years while attending there. A graduate of Stephen F. Austin College and began her career as a home making teacher with Lamar CISD in 1956. That summer, she met the love of her life, Shirley Kennelly, and the two were married three months later. Janet then stayed home to raise her daughters and was also an Avon Lady during those years. She returned to teaching and taught special education at Lamar CISD for many years. Janet enjoyed watching movies, especially old westerns.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, her parents, and a brother, Drebon Ray (Mutt) Bowers.
Survivors include daughters, Becky Haas and husband, Robert, and Patricia Boring. Grandchildren Amanda Haas George, Kelly Haas, Ashely Boring Saucedo, Adrienne Boring, Eric Boring and two great grandchildren. Brothers Bob Bowers and Dan Bowers both of Lufkin and Sister-In-Law Mary Ann Boring of Conroe and numerous cousins and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Walker Cemetery Association.
Condolence wishes may be written for the Kennelly family at www.garmanycarden.com.
