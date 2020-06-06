Jim Gordon Bell
Services for Jim Gordon Bell, 89, of Pollok, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Bell died June 5, 2020, in Houston.
Ignacio Saucedo Jr.
Services for Ignacio Saucedo Jr., 65, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Diboll. He was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Diboll and died June 4, 2020 in Lufkin. Visitation and a rosary were on Friday. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at All Families Mortuaryt in Burke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.