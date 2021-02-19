Michael Lynn Arrowood
Services for Michael Lynn Arrowood, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Arrowood was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Bowie and died Feb. 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
Karen M. Cunningham
Cremation service for Karen M Cunningham, 64, of Lufkin, are under the director of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Cunningham was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Beaumont, and died Feb. 17, 2021, in Longview.
Lillie Jones
Services for Lillie Jones, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Jones was born Sept. 7, 1944, in Lufkin and died Feb 7, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Maxcine Fuller
Services for Maxcine Fuller, 80, Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Fuller was born July 31, 1940, in Diboll and died Feb. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Della Malone
Services for Della Malone, 72, of Lufkin, are pending. Mrs. Malone died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Cathy Murphy
Services for Cathy Murphy, 72, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Murphy died Monday in Huntington. She was born Jan. 2, 1949.
Ruby Perry
Graveside services for Ruby Perry, 84, formally of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Perry was born July 27, 1936, died Feb. 10, 2021, in Plano.
Gene Thompson
Services for Gene Thompson,62, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Thompson died on February 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.