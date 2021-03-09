Charlie B. Simmons
Services for Charlie B.Simmons, 72, of Lufkin will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Simmons was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Pennington, and died March 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Casey Lane Turner
Services for Casey Lane Turner, 36, of Hudson, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Turner was born Nov. 21, 1984, in Lufkin, and died March 6, 2021 in Hudson.
Courtney Leann Peterson White
Services for Courtney Leann Peterson White, 33, of Lufkin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. White was born Aug. 4, 1987, in Lufkin, and died March 6, 2021, in Tyler.
