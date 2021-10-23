Marceille Mary Pauling, age 91, died on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the caring and loving community at the Ascension Living Providence Village in Waco, TX. She was born in Lufkin, TX to Thomas and Effie (Gann) McClendon and was the youngest of five children. Marceille was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Marie, sister Evelyn, brother Arron, and brother W.T. Also, proceeded in death were her husband Major Charlie Pauling, U.S. Air Force, her son Daniel, and her daughter Debbie. She is survived by her granddaughters Heather and Holly, her great granddaughter Lexi, and her great grandson Axel.
Marceille and Charlie were married in 1950. Charlie then served as a fighter pilot in Korea flying over 100 missions and named his plane “Marceille” which was painted on the plane. In the early 1960s, they were stationed in Okinawa, Japan with their two children, then were later stationed in Panama City, FL. Charlie served until 1966 when he was killed in a plane which malfunctioned and crashed in Ohio. Marceille stayed strong in her Christian faith even after the unexpected deaths of her son and daughter in 2002 and 2005 respectively.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 27th at Waco Memorial Cemetery where her husband, son, and daughter are interned.
