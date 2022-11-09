A Celebration of Life for Debra G. “Deb” Modisette, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the home of David and Heather Modisette, 1787 Kirkland Road, Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Modisette was born March 12, 1959 in Palestine, Texas to Anita Mae (Teel) and Lester Lamb, and died Sunday, October 30, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Modisette resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked as a Correctional Officer for Texas Department of Corrections for 17 years. She loved woodworking, leatherworking, fishing, canning, baking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Michael R. Modisette of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, David and Heather Modisette of Lufkin; grandchildren, Aspen and Caleb Brewer, Gunnar Modisette, and Asher Modisette; mother, Anita Lamb of Palestine; brother and sister-in-law, Darwin and Gayle Lamb of Palestine; brother-in-law, Larry Evans of Brownsboro; special friends, Jenny and Michael Yakovsky of Lufkin; and numerous nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Lamb; and sister, Donna Evans.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
