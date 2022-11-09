Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Debra G. “Deb” Modisette

A Celebration of Life for Debra G. “Deb” Modisette, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the home of David and Heather Modisette, 1787 Kirkland Road, Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.