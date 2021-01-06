Charles “Jack” J. Ivins
Charles J. Ivins, 85, born in Saint Jo, TX on June 14, 1935, went home to be with his Blessed Savior Dec 02, 2020, in Oklahoma City, OK. Alvin Baker, his lifelong best friend, officiated his graveside burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta, OK on Dec 22, 2020. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Finney Ivins of Oklahoma City, daughter Cathy Ivins Raney and husband Terry, sons Steve Ivins, and Dr. Jerry Ivins and wife Renee, Daughter-In-Law Susan McCommons Ivins, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Gwin of Marietta, OK, his son Chuck Ivins of Tampa, FL, sister Dorothy Greenfield of Wichita, KS, brothers Floyd & Elza Gwin of Marietta, OK, and granddaughter, Chandra Edwards of OKC. Charles will be greatly missed by all. He is now enjoying his final reward at last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.