Rachel Garza

Rachel “Maw” Garza, 69, of Beaumont, passed away on August 14, 2021, in Beaumont, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Beaumont. Officiating will be Pastor Ernest Brown. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m., at Kitchens Cemetery in Zavalla.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins in Beaumont.
Rachel was born on December 23, 1951, to Ima (Dykes) and R.V. Goodman in Lufkin, Texas. In 1962, her family moved to Pine Ridge in Hardin County. Along with her six brothers and one sister, Rachel attended Sour Lake Elementary, graduating from Hardin-Jefferson High School in 1970.
While attending a party at Lamar University she met James Garza, whom she married on May 20, 1978, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Together, Rachel and James were married for over 27 years until his premature death in 2005.
Rachel began her career at First City Bank in downtown Beaumont in the early 1970s. She enjoyed a thirty-year career in banking, serving as Vice President of the Trust Department where she was loved by her colleagues and clients.
Together, Rachel and James raised their three active children in Countrywood where their house was always open and welcoming to the neighborhood children. Rachel was renowned for her sweet spirit and welcoming hospitality. Her motto was “the more, the merrier” and made sure no child or person was ever excluded.
Rachel had the extraordinary ability to juggle a demanding career while also serving as the home room mom for all three of her children – simultaneously. In her role as home room mom, she crocheted a Christmas photo ornament for each child. Those ornaments still hang on many Christmas trees throughout SE Texas and are still talked about today. Over the years, she also volunteered with the Sour Lake Lions Club and the Nome Gym.
Rachel’s faith in Christ was unwavering and her strength was an inspiration to all. In 1986, her infant son, Matthew James Garza passed away from meningitis. Her faith sustained her, and she was confident that she would be united again with her baby in heaven. In 2005, when her husband died unexpectedly, Rachel was the person that held her family together during the challenging days that followed.
As much as she loved being a mother, she loved being a grandmother more. Rachel’s eldest grandchild first called her “Maw” and the name stuck. She was lovingly referred to as “Maw” by her grandchildren and everyone since then. She adored her grandchildren and her children referred to her as the “baby whisperer” because she could sooth any child. She had the patience of a saint and was truly the sweetest person to walk this earth. Rachel Garza was the embodiment of all things good.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Garza; parents, Ima and R.V. Goodman; son, Matthew James Garza; brothers, James Goodman, Michael Goodman, Martin Goodman; and niece, Christy Goodman.
She is survived by her children, Erica Wilkerson and husband Travis, of Beaumont, Kim Garza Turner and husband Chance Turner, of Dallas, Nathan James Garza and wife Valerie, of Pinewood; grandchildren, Cade Novak, Jackson Novak, Victoria Novak, Finn Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, Tillman Turner, Tapley Turner, Liam Garza, Rowan Garza; siblings, Ronald “Bubba” Goodman and wife Brenda, Jennie “Toppy” Woodard and husband Kirby, Roger Don Goodman, Darrell Goodman and wife Charlotte; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
