Funeral services for Max E. Purgahn, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Purgahn was born on May 28, 1935, in Port Acres, Texas, to the late Max Ernest Purgahn, Sr. and Edna Rachel (Meyers) Purgahn, and died Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Purgahn was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church in Lufkin. He loved to hunt and fish. Mr. Purgahn was a proud farmer and enjoyed working on his farm.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle and Connie Bland of Silsbee, TX, Fritz and Diane Purgahn of Bridge City, TX, Phillip Purgahn and Paulette Youngblood of Port Acres, TX, and Fred and Marcelia Purgahn of Mont Belvieu, TX; stepson and wife, Michael and Julie Monk of Houston, TX; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma White and Selma Darder, both of Port Acres, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Purgahn was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty (Collins) Purgahn; and grandson, Justin Purgahn.
Pallbearers will be Grayson Monk, Cody Edwards, Micah Purgahn, Joby Purgahn, Josh Purgahn, and Troy Edwards.
Honorary pallbearer will be Max Edwards.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
