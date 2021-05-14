Geraldine (Gerry) Bradford
Geraldine (Gerry) Bradford of Lufkin, Texas passed from this life May 10, 2021.
She was born September 4, 1939 in Hugoton, Kansas to Kenneth L. Betsworth and Goldie Cobb Betsworth and was one of 7 siblings.
Gerry graduated from Hugoton High School in 1957 and was an Honor Student.
Gerry married Larry Bradford on August 1, 1958 and they spent many great years together in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Van Nuys, California, Lake Jackson, Texas, Morristown, Tennessee, Danbury, Connecticut, and made Lufkin their home until Larry’s passing in 2016.
Gerry ran a church day care for a number of years before focusing on being a full-time wife, mom, Grammy.
Survivors include her children, Bruce Bradford and wife Carol of Katy, Texas, Brenda Myers and husband Tony of Goose Creek, South Carolina; siblings, Evelyn McBride of Hugoton, Kansas, Ronald Betsworth of San Diego, California, Doug Betsworth and wife Teri of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Lindsay Betsworth and wife Colleen of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Robert Bradford and fiancée Rachel Campbell, Austin Bradford and girlfriend Sydney Sturrock, Jon-Michael O’Brien, Courtney Taylor Campos; great-grandchildren Aleczander Campos, Sophia Campos, Maverick Campos; numerous nieces and nephews; and many “adopted” friends.
Gerry is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry in 2016; siblings, Carmelita Moore, Sharon Barker; brothers-in-law, Bobby McBride, William Barker, Robert Moore; and grandson, Benjamin Bradford.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Remembrin’ Benjamin, Inc. (a 501C3), 2835 Manor Ridge Court, Katy, Texas 77494 or at the website www.remben.org.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
