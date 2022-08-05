Gipson square 0413

=Allen Martin Loggins, Sr., 81, of Lufkin, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and ending a courageous 32-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Allen was born in San Augustine, Texas on April 3, 1941 to Sam and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Loggins and graduated from Bronson High School in 1959. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he remained until 1962, when he was honorably discharged for his service.