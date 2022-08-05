=Allen Martin Loggins, Sr., 81, of Lufkin, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and ending a courageous 32-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Allen was born in San Augustine, Texas on April 3, 1941 to Sam and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Loggins and graduated from Bronson High School in 1959. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he remained until 1962, when he was honorably discharged for his service.
Allen met the love of his life, Margaret Y’Barbo, in 1958 at a drive-in theatre in San Augustine. They were married on January 26, 1963 in Chireno, Texas and settled in Lufkin, Texas, welcoming three children along the way; Donna, Allen Jr. “Bubba” and Robert. Allen selflessly served the city of Lufkin as a firefighter and police officer. It was during this time that together, they founded Allen Loggins & Sons, Inc. in 1965. Allen was a provider and known for his hard work and determination.
He loved God and his family immensely and was a devoted member and deacon of Herty Baptist Church. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Allen is survived by his wife of 59 wonderful years, Margaret (Y’Barbo) Loggins of Lufkin; his children Donna Sears and husband Mark of Decatur, Bubba Loggins and wife Shanon of Lufkin, Robert Loggins and wife Alicia of Lufkin; his grandchildren, Allison Eltzholtz and husband Nathan of Celina, Courtney Graves and husband Travis of Celina, Samuel Loggins and wife Darian of Lufkin, Blake Loggins and wife Sarah of California, Katie Teel and husband Hunter of Azle, Joseph Loggins and wife Sydney of Lufkin, Aaron Loggins of Georgia, Brent Loggins and fiancé Ryleigh Barkley of Houston, Brooke Loggins, Brian Loggins and fiancé Bailie Cavness, and Preston Loggins, all of Lufkin; and his nine great-grandchildren, Emerson, Eleanor and Marlee Eltzholtz of Celina, Brayden and Baker Graves of Celina, Avery and Blair Loggins of Lufkin, Ryder Teel of Azle, and Bryson Loggins of Lufkin; sister, Ann Justice and husband Brian of Martinsville, sister, Myrtle Welch of Lufkin, and brother, Clifton Loggins of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Sam and Lizzie Loggins, and his brother, Elvin Loggins.
The family shares their heartfelt gratitude to Jessica Coutee, Connie Irby, Sonya Wyatt, Reva Herndon, and Glorunda Kiel, and home hospice nurses from Affinity Hospice, whose loving care for Allen will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Roberts and Bro. Roy Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Herty Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Herty Baptist Church, 2914 Atkinson Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
