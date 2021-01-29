Ray Sisler Wheeler
January 16, 1923-January 25, 2021
Graveside services for Mr. Ray Sisler Wheeler will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, TX with Bro. Tony Goins officiating. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, TX.
Ray S. Wheeler of the Centerville Community-Groveton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 25, 2021 at the age of 98. Ray was born in Water Valley Mississippi but came to Texas to live in the San Antonio area at age two. He grew up in the Galveston area. At the beginning of World War II, he joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed near Chorley, England where he met and married his first love, Joan Mary Rawcliffe. They were married for 45 years and had three children. Ray is a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a major in Agriculture. He went to work for the National Marine Fisheries in Galveston, later completing coursework to qualify as a marine biologist. Among his many projects was raising and releasing endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles. He retired in 1982 and moved his family to Centerville. After the passing of his beloved Joan, he married his second love, Ruth Ridgeway, and they enjoyed 29 years together. Ray spent his leisure time in bible study, woodworking in his shop, keeping an eye on his pine plantation and adding to his many collections.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Joan and his parents Bruce and Carlene (Bundren) Wheeler and one brother, Murry Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; daughter Elizabeth Ann Fesler and husband Billy; son, Gary Wheeler and wife Diana; daughter, Mary Jo Brister and husband Michael; grandchildren, Ann Holton and husband Harvey, John Drake and wife Lisa, Chris Jehl, Wesley Wheeler and wife Courtney, Ashley Hutto and husband Mark, Brittany Carlton and husband Ben and Andrew Brister; great-grandchildren, Zachery Holton, Austin, Joel and Emma Drake, Luke and Layla Wheeler, and Bentley, Branson, Beau and Beckett Carlton as well as his Church family and numerous other family and friends.
Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
