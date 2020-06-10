Gary Dean Neubauer
Inurnment services for Gary Dean Neubauer, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Pastor Robert Grimes officiating.
Mr. Neubauer was born April 30, 1941 in Yoakum, Texas, the son of Arnold John Neubauer and Mary Annie (Muenich) Neubauer, and died Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Neubauer is a United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. After his time with the Army ended, he re-enlisted with the United States Air Force. With the USAF, he served in Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He earned several medals and awards including the Vietnam Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award and Good Conduct Medal.
A resident of Lufkin for the past 20 years, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Neubauer is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna Kay and Robert Grimes of Lufkin, Tx; son and daughter in law, Richard Lee and Julie Idom of Lufkin, Tx; granddaughter and husband, Kelli and Johnny Baggett of Montgomery, Tx; granddaughter and husband, Amber and Richard Nash of Kilgore, Tx; grandson and wife, Kyle and Lorena Grimes of Houston, Tx; granddaughter and husband, Teva and Brian Boothe of Nacogdoches, Tx; grandson Floyd D. Idom of Houston, Tx; granddaughter and husband, Suzanne and Junior Chance of Lumberton, Tx; grandson and wife, Timothy and Victoria Idom of Friendswood, Tx; great-grandchildren Jessi and Faith Baggett; Gracelyn and Deacon Nash; Oliver Grimes; Wrex, Fox and Margaux Boothe; Morgan Idom; Raynee Cleland; Landon, Wyatt, Sawyer and Witten Idom; a number of great-great grandchildren; sister, Ann Neubauer Adams of Aurora, CO; and several family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Neubauer and son and daughter-in-law Floyd, Jr. and Marty Idom.
Special memorials may be made to Carpenters Way Baptist Church, 400 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
