Mrs. Martha Ann (Bobbitt) Vaughn, age 73, of Huntington passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Orange to parents Auddie (Norwood) and T.L. Bobbitt. Martha grew up in Orange and graduated from Lutcher Stark High School. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1970. While at SFA she met the love of her life, Don Harvey Vaughn, and they were married on Aug. 21, 1970.
Mrs. Vaughn began her teaching career at Huntington Elementary in 1972. She taught kindergarten until retirement in 2006. She and Don made Huntington their home for most of their lives, however, were residents of San Augustine County during retirement years.
She was a member of Huntington’s First Baptist Church. Martha enjoyed sewing, gardening, and shopping, as well as spending time her grandchildren. Mrs. Vaughn had a great sense of humor and was loved and adored by all who met her.
Her survivors include her sons, Donald Vaughn and wife Stefanie of Huntington and Darin Vaughn and fiancé Jeana Speed of White Oak; a sister, Janelle Carver and husband Jimmy of Fairview; grandchildren, Linzey Noel and husband AJ of Lufkin, Macey Hill and husband Trevor of San Augustine, and Evan Vaughn and Lilly Vaughn, both of Huntington; and a host of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Harvey Vaughn, on Jan. 22, 2022; and her parents, T.L. and Auddie Bobbitt.
Memorial services will be held at the graveside at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Bobbitt Cemetery, FM 1751 S. near Bronson in San Augustine County with Bro. Greg Denman officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.