Wiley Mott Sr.
Funeral services for Wiley Mott Sr., 86, of Zavalla, will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Zavalla United Pentecostal Church in Zavalla with Rev. Daniel Summers and Rev. M.H. Shubert officiating. Interment will follow at Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Mott was born March 30, 1934 in the Concord Community, the son of Doc Mott and Margaret Caroline Colwell, and died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Mott was a member of Zavalla United Pentecostal church for 52 years and was the eldest deacon of the church. Mr. Mott enjoyed working in his garden but loved to hunt, fish, and loved his family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Turner Wood and Ricky Wood of Zavalla, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Bud Weathers of Lufkin, TX; son, Wiley Mott Jr. of Huntington, TX; brother, Jose Mott of Diboll, TX; grandson, Blake Bordelon Jr.; granddaughter and husband, Stephanie Bordelon Holland and Jeremiah Holland; grandson, Dakota Mott; granddaughter, Kayci Mott Rosales; grandson, Jeremy Mott and Jessica; grandson, Tony Bordelon; as well as a numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Oma Mott; grandson, Aaron Sullender; as well as his sisters and brothers.
Pallbearers will be Ricky McDonald, Nathan Summers, Blake Bordelon Jr., William Seale, Jonathan Summers, and Jeremiah Holland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden Bordelon, Leon Mott, Andrew Sullender, Alex Sullender, and Baylor Holland.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Affinity Hospice Staff for the love and care of our beloved father.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Zavalla United Pentecostal Church in Zavalla,TX.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
