Memorial services for Charles Franklin Nick, 87, of Hudson will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Nick was born January 4, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Malinda (Hanson) and James Franklin Nick, and died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Tyler.
Mr. Nick had resided in Lufkin for over 50 years. He earned a BS in Math and Physics from Stephen F. Austin State University and was an engineer at Dresser Industries for more than 50 years. He created multiple patents particularly related to electrical control systems. He was a longtime Lufkin Daily News guest columnist. Mr. Nick was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Cheever) Nick of Hudson; daughters, Cheryl Wood and husband Donald of Kemah, Kristi Nick of Lufkin, and Teresa Nick and spouse Dawn Wilson of Maryland; son, James Nick and wife Lori of Hudson; granddaughters, Katie Nick and Kara Nick, both of Hudson; great-grandson, Ethan Eckenfels of Dickinson; brother, Joe Nick and wife Lola of Hudson; sister-in-law, Carmen Nick of Concord, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Malinda “Linnie” (Hanson) and James Franklin “Jim” Nick; brother, Calvin Nick; and sister, Jimmie Rouse and husband Luke.
The family will receive friends and loved ones following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 153804, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
