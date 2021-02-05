Raymundo DeJesus Jr.
Funeral services for Raymundo DeJesus Jr., 72, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. DeJesus was born August 20, 1948 in Toppenish, Washington, to Raymundo DeJesus Sr. and Fransisca Hernandez, and died Friday, February 2, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Raymundo DeJesus retired from Temple Inland after 46 years to spend his days at a baseball field. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was always available to give a smile to everyone. He was a dedicated Christian man who loved serving the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Maria DeJesus; sons and daughters-in-law, Alberto and Gloria DeJesus, Raymundo and Maria DeJesus; daughter, Alicia DeJesus; grandchildren, Luis Alberto and Laci, Eric and Brooklyn, Coby, Izaac, Alex, Nick, Andres, Adrian, Kruz; great-grandson, Daniel; and a number of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymundo DeJesus Sr. and Fransisca Hernandez DeJesus; and daughter, Maribel DeJesus.
Pallbearers will be Luis Alberto DeJesus, Eric DeJesus, Izaac DeJesus, Alex DeJesus, Coby DeJesus, Nick DeJesus, Andres DeJesus, and Adrian DeJesus.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kruz and Daniel DeJesus.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
