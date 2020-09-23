Rafael Vasquez
Funeral services for Rafael Vasquez, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00pm, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin, Texas. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Vasquez was born on October 24, 1956 in Mexico, the son of Narciso and Natalia (Solis) Vasquez, and died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Vasquez was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball, dancing, and spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren and cherished his time with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Elva L. Vasquez; son and daughter-in-law, Eduardo and Loreta Vasquez; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Miguel Angel Saucedo; grandchildren, Alyssa, Marianna, Rafael, Eduardo Jr., Cruz, Lorenzo, Giovanni, Caleb, Jordi, Sean Jose, and Iris Lizette; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Xzander, and Elijah; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death his son, Rafael Vasquez Jr.; father, Narciso Vasquez; mother, Natalia Solis; and brother, Jose Vasquez.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
