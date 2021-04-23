Joe Cue Sullivan
Funeral services for Joe Cue Sullivan, 88, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrell Cemetery.
Mr. Sullivan was born August 6, 1932 in Huntington, Texas to the late Stella Estelle (Wideman) and Robert Lee Sullivan, and died Saturday, April 17, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
After living in Houston for 35 years, Mr. Sullivan had resided in Lufkin for 30 years. He worked for Cryer Plastering Co. and then retired from Kent Hannah Logging following 10 years of employment. Mr. Sullivan was an avid outdoorsman. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Jo Clark of Houston, Mary Joyce Sullivan of Richmond, and Jo Ann Sullivan of Lufkin; four granddaughters; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Carolyn Faye Sullivan and Virginia Sueanna Sullivan; five brothers; and seven sisters.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Joe Marvin Cryer, Casey Lee Henderson, James Lynn Henderson, Robert Jacob Sullivan, Kenneth Henson, and Aldon Kort.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Arlin Cryer, Marvin Byrd Sullivan, Justice Sullivan, and John Robert Shilts.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
