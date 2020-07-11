Funeral services for Doris Weatherford, 84, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Nathan Panell officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Weatherford was born July 2, 1936 in Zavalla, Texas to the late Emma Delissia (Wilson) and Charlie Colwell, and died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Weatherford was a Christian first and foremost, and loved her family and church family. She enjoyed contemporary and old-fashioned Christian music. She believed in being faithful to the Bible and enduring ‘til the end. Mrs. Weatherford was a member of Still Waters Cowboy Church.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Jo Sanchez of Lufkin; son, Jeffrey Weatherford of Lufkin; daughter, Andrea Weatherford of Lufkin; granddaughter, Kassydi Weatherford of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Estelle Brock of Texarkana; special loved ones, Lisa Toburen and David Toburen, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnie Weatherford; beloved son, Nathan Weatherford; beloved twin brother, David Colwell; sisters, Barbara Spears, Niner Harvey, Maxine York, Helen Salmon, Robin Jean Shifflett; brother, Charles Colwell; and sisters-in-law, Sybil Hadaway and Violet Forsythe.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hopkins, John Carroll, Marvin Howard, Ricky Tubbs, J. Morton, and Wendell Hightower.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Spears and John Liles.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
