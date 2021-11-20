Eli Thomas Emrick Jr. aka “Poppy” was born March 15th 1952 in Sunnyside, Washington to Ida and Dr. Eli Emrick Sr. and died Wednesday November 17th, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas. Eli was diagnosed with End Stage Liver Cancer and under the care of Affinity Hospice. He died in his Daughter’s home holding her hand just before sunrise.
Eli is preceded in death by both of his parents, his beloved wife Shannon Lackey Emrick, his sister Loretta Emrick and brother “Elliot” Emrick.
He is survived by his Son John Lackey II wife Gail Lackey Grandchildren Savannah Lackey and John Lackey III. His Daughter Avis Emrick-Hill Husband Scott Hill Grandchildren Ian Hill, Wynter Hill, and Saxon Hill. Siblings Rachel Emrick, Ida McAlister and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Eli was a devoted Christian with a genuine servant’s heart. Whether it was a mission trip to India or here in his home town he always found a way to serve God with his generosity towards those he felt were in need of His Love. Eli retired from the GP Camden Mill after being employed there for 28 years. In his younger days you might have seen him driving his VW bug, Hitchhiking during the Jesus Freak movement or dressed as a Clown for the Agape Force. Music was Eli’s love language and shared that passion with his daughter. He was an avid reader and loved anything history. Eli day dreamed of being an amateur “Treasure Hunter”. If you were to ask him what his most treasured find was, his answer would be “my kids and my grandchildren”. He was a proud Father and an even prouder “Poppy”.
The Family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at Affinity Hospice for the loving care they provided. Per his request he was cremated and no funeral arrangements will be made but there will be a Celebration of Life planned for him after the holidays.
